Abhinav Bindra leads Run As One in support of livelihoods

A host of sports stars led by India's Olympic gold medal-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra alongside three-time Olympic medallist Eliud Kipchoge, cricketer Shikha Pandey and Paralympic Games silver medallist Deepa Malik among others have come together to support the Sunfeast India Run As One. The initiative is the country's largest citizen-led movement to support the livelihoods of those who have been affected by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can accompany their favourite sporting heroes by registering at a nominal fee, starting at R99. They can then choose to walk or jog indoors or outdoors. Their contributions will be diverted to the needy.

Registrations for the event are open till September 11.

For details, log on to sunfeastindiarunasone.procam.in.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news