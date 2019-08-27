Abhinav Bindra: Sindhu can go all the way in Tokyo Olympics

badminton

India's only individual Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra is optimistic about the ace shuttlerÃ¢ÂÂs chances of winning gold in 2020 Games after her heroics in World Championships

P v Sindhu

New Delhi: Beijing Olympics champion shooter Abhinav Bindra has lavished praise on PV Sindhu for her historic World Championships gold, saying the fantastic performance will give the Indian ace the belief to repeat the feat at 2020 Tokyo Games.

Two-time silver medallist Sindhu became the first Indian to win the World Championships gold by thrashing familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7, 21-7 in the final at Basel, Switzerland on Sunday.

"Winning a World championship Gold medal is a fantastic achievement and a great day for Indian Sport. I am sure this will give @Pvsindhu1 intrinsic belief that she can go all the way at Tokyo. Wish her and her entire team the very best," Bindra wrote on his twitter handle.

More accolades

Accolades continued to pour in for Sindhu with India middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari and National chairman of selectors MSK Prasad also congratulating the Hyderabad girl for her historic feat.



"Great achievement for Indian sports and I would like to congratulate her on this special day and we as Indians are proud of her," said Hanuma, who scored 93 in the second innings against the West Indies to play a crucial role in India's 318-run win in Antigua. "I hope she goes onto achieve many more laurels for the country in future," Vihari added.

The gold was Sindhu's fifth medal at the World Championships. She won a bronze each in the 2013 and 2014 editions.



Abhinav Bindra

Sindhu is now the joint highest medal-winner in women's singles in the World Championships history with former Olympic champion Zhang Ning of China, who won a gold, two silver and two bronze between 2001 and 2007.

Tears of joy

The shuttler has revealed that she couldn't control her emotions when the national anthem was played.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "I could not hold back my tears when I saw the Indian flag ???? and heard the National anthem playing. Words can't express my feelings about yesterday's win at the World Championship. Had been preparing for it for so… (sic)."

