Abhinav is all set to probe the world of computer science at Stanford

Got admitted to Stanford University Class of 2024 with a full ride. Standardized Test Scores:- SAT Subject Test score:- 2400/2400 - SAT(R) score:- 1520/1600. AP (Advanced Placement) Scholar with

Distinction

Programmer at core and entrepreneur at heart:- Abhinav's cross-disciplinary mindset and a heart of gold allows him to bring together knowledge from multifarious areas to make a significant social impact. He has ventured many initiatives like - TechSoCh (Technology for Social Change)

[https://www.techsoch.org] which aims at using technology to help underprivileged children access quality education for free - currently, he is working on this project with 15 student leaders (and their numerous volunteers) from 6 different countries and has deeply impacted lives of more than 250 poor children. Abhinav also received a certificate of honour from the state government for working on their child development projects.

ECs:- He was recently appointed as the Youth Ambassador for World Wide Fund India and AFS Intercultural Programs India. Moreover, Abhinav has interned with several organizations including Social Weapons of Jaipur, MyCaptain, World Wide Fund, Next Genius, and FYCGlobal in various capacities. Abhinav is also working as a permanent board member of the North American Association of Indian Students, a non-profit organization that advocates for Indian Students studying in the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, as a part of the Junior Academy of the New York Academy of Sciences, he has conducted extensive research on several topics, from using spirulina to deal with malnutrition in pregnant women and young children to finding innovative solutions to the problems facing the health monitoring industry and integrating those solutions in intelligent homes, and from making transportation sustainable and energy-efficient to finding innovative solutions to fight COVID-19. Moreover, Abhinav led his team to win the New York Academy of Sciences Space Challenge that dealt with colonizing the moon for which he will be awarded at the Global STEM Alliance Summit in New York. Abhinav has also published two research papers namely, "The Lagging Behind of Indian education System," and "Understanding the Labour Issues in Indian Economy" in "Global Journals" and "Think India" Journal respectively.

Moreover, the guy has received numerous awards and accolades on both national and international levels. To name a few: National Student of The Year award for two consecutive years by Global SOTY Foundation, National Rank 1 in National Science Concours, NTSE (National Talent Search Examination) Scholar, Excellence Award in All India Proficiency Oxyopia (STEM). At the international level, recent ones have been the 100% Scholarship award to attend the Yale Young Global Scholars–2018 program at the Yale University and 100% scholarship award from the British Petroleum to represent India at BP Global STEM Academy 2019 in Egypt.

Passion for Science and Engineering:- Whether it is about observing science and engineering in action, reading countless books (an avid reader), taking online courses on topics ranging from Game Theory to Mobile Robotics, or raising his hand to ask questions in class, Abhinav is eager to constantly learn new things. In his own words, "everything that I have learned has made me realize that science is not a quest but a question, a quest-I-(am)-on."

As an aspiring engineer, he is inspired to change the lives of the people around him, excited to learn, eager to implement and thrilled to invent or discover- when as a middle grader he made a Metal Detector, a Mobile Detector, and a Solar Car; and when in high school, he made a MATLAB Virtual Switch in order to help his grandparents as well as other elderly people. This 21st-century global citizen aspires to become an engineer and wants to leverage his skills to do research in the field of Artificial Intelligence in order to help make education more accessible and affordable to all sections of society.

A mathematical genius and an original thinker, Abhinav is all set to probe the world of Computer Science at Stanford. Throughout his years at Stanford, Abhinav shall strive to answer the question: "How can we make use of Artificial Intelligence to make education more affordable, accessible, and personalized?" He believes that "these millions of small children with their millions of small pursuits, if provided with ample learning opportunities, may create the biggest developmental wonder ever".

