Abhinav Shukla's new #DIY creation is just WOW!

television

Not many know that actor and travel enthusiast Abhinav Shukla, who was last seen nailing it as Rajdeep on Silsala Badalte Rishton Ka is also quite the expert in making his very own DIY creations

Abhinav Shukla/picture courtesy: Abhinav Shukla's Instagram account

Not many know that actor and travel enthusiast Abhinav Shukla who was last seen nailing it as Rajdeep on Silsala Badalte Rishton Ka is also quite the expert in making his very own DIY creations!

From putting together his own camping equipment on a larger scale to creating basic household items with parts and pieces from various tools, Abhinav has actually managed to make some beautiful creations from the simplest of materials available! "I have been sketching since I was a child as it interested me and soon became a hobby. I guess I learnt it quite fast from my teachers at school. And somehow I always enjoyed creating stuff from scratch, and took it one step forward when I recently learnt how to mould & sculpt using Plaster of Paris".

Coming to his recent DIY product, Abhinav has taken it a notch higher this time with a self-made miniature creation of a prominent jeep brand, to give its popularity a tribute! "I was initially planning on shooting a short film based on the Army, and the first scene required blowing up an army jeep. As production wise it was a very expensive proposition, I thought of first starting off by making a miniature set to execute it! For which I started watching miniature setups and dioramas and got so involved and excited that I just had to try making one myself".

"I used basics like plaster of paris, acrylic colours and some homemade tricks to put it all together! It was my first on something like this, and I will definitely get an upper hand on this soon", says Abhinav.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates