Abhinay Deo: Want viewers to relive the era of the '90s

bollywood

Abhinay Deo on why he's shooting portions of his film on cricket, on celluloid

Abhinay Deo at the Lord's stadium in August

Set to chronicle the cultural changes that India has witnessed over the decades - with a special focus on how cricket has played a role in its evolution - Abhinay Deo is set to go back in time with his filming methods. In order to do justice to the manner in which the sport was enjoyed in the '90s, Deo will shoot the portions depicting cricket in that decade, on celluloid.

Talking about filming for the scenes of Doosra, he says, "One part of the film, showcasing [cricket in] the '90s, is shot on [celluloid]. The latter part will be shot [using] digital [technology]. That will depict the [game in the] 21st century. Shooting on film has a different [effect].

It needs more precision and planning. Nothing beats the authenticity and realism [of the product] when done so." In a bid to make viewers nostalgic, Deo says he needed the portions to be reminiscent of films from the era. "I want the audiences to relive the '90s, and many of them still associate a certain cinematic feel to films from that era, because those movies were shot on film [celluloid]."

While little is known about the cast members of the docu-fictional film, mid-day learns that it hopes to capture the cultural change in India by putting the spotlight on various aspects of society - including politics, business and the arts.

Having recently commenced shooting for the venture, Deo had previously travelled to London's Lords stadium to meet cricket greats as part of his research. The film is set for a theatrical release next year.

Also Read: Abhinay Deo: Unless We Experiment, We Cannot Grow Creatively

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates