Abhiraj Minawala on LoveYatri: Was Salman Khan's biggest fan while growing up

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day online, Loveyatri director Abhiraj Minawala spoke about how he bagged this film

Abhiraj Minawala with Salman Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Abhiraj Minawala's directorial debut film, LoveYatri, produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films' released on Friday. The film stars debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain and is set on the backdrop of Navratri. Here are some excerpts from Abhiraj Minawala's interview with mid-day online narrating his first-hand experience.

How did you get through your debut project Loveyatri?

I was the chief assistant director for Sultan. That's how I met Salman Khan sir for the first time. Through the course of the film, I think he was pretty much happy with the way I was working and functioning. The day before Sultan released, we had a screening and post that Salman sir invited me to his house, and said, 'I want to give you a film one day.' And I was like that's great for me and he also asked my future plans. So, when I met Salman sir again, he said, 'I have a script do you want to hear it? 'And when I heard the script, I pictured Aayush Sharma for some strange reasons. When he asked me who do you have in your mind for this film, I said Aayush, and he said okay! Because Aayush and I have worked together in Sultan, we had a great understanding while working on LoveYatri.

How does it feel to have your debut film under Salman Khan's home production?

It feels great, one thing I told him very clearly recently, which I never had the guts to tell him. It was that I was one of his biggest fans while growing up, and I still have. But, now, of course, it has changed a bit because I'm working in the same industry and also working for him, so, while growing up, I actually idealised him a lot and getting a break that too with him personally. I'm on cloud nine that he is the producer of my film.

So, when Salman Khan told that he would offer you work, did you hope him to remember and get back?

I would have obviously felt like you are saying the way he spoke to me. He had said that there is a project and I think you are right for it. It wasn't said (bus aise he bolne ke liye baat ho gayi) just for the heck of. But when I met him for the second time, he still said that he has something in mind for me.

How was it directing Aayush and Warina, considering it's their first film, so how comfortable were they with the camera?

Both of them were very comfortable. For me, firstly getting newcomers and directing them was something that I was hoping for because it's always easier to mould fresh faces into that character. Once you cast an establish star it becomes tough to mould them into a character for the audiences to see. Aayush and Warina are very natural when it came to facing the cameras. So, that really cut down a lot of my work. It's a very light hearted-film. Gradually also when we planned the film they kept working dedicatedly, which worked for them.

Isn't it a coincidence that you being Gujarati, and your first film is based on Navratri?

The coincidence was that more than Navratri, I got to do something related to the Gujarati community. That sort of eased me out because Ali Abbas Zafar told me that for your first film try and choose a subject that you are very well versed with. So, at least half your battle is won there. So, that made it easier for me. Overall, things just fell into place.

Did you have the entire liberty while directing the film?

Yes, absolutely! We started our first schedule in Baroda and I left a week prior to meet Salman Khan sir at his house. He told me, 'Make the film with your heart and don't worry about anything- the numbers… what will it be? Whatever feels right just go and do it.'

What was Salim Khan's response when he saw the rough patch of the film?

After watching the film, he looked at me and said, 'Achchi picture hai.' He said that this did not look like my first film. So, for me that was my award won right there. He had great things to say about Aayush and Warina, and the entire supporting cast that we have Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy. He didn't talk much though. So, I called up Ali Abbas Zafar because he's shown a few films to him. I told him that he did not say much. Ali said that means it's good, otherwise he'll talk a lot about it.

