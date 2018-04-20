Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are still going strong 11 years on

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fiercely guard their privacy but there will be a celebration with near and dear ones

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary today. The couple fiercely guard their privacy but there will be a celebration with near and dear ones. Yesterday, a video did the rounds of social media in which Ash is seen playing 'Never Have I Ever'. When asked if she has ever checked Abhishek's phone secretly, she instantly replies, "Never!" No insecurities here.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were to team up for Shailesh R Singh's production last year. There was a lot of curiosity about the project as they were to play a cop couple in the thriller. The latest is that the makers have tweaked the script on Ash's suggestion. The duo will be given a joint narration soon. The makers are hopeful that they will give their final nod and the film rolls later this year.

An Aishwarya Rai with 'political connections'!

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is currently in jail, and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged to senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai on Wednesday. Aishwarya Rai is also the grand-daughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai. The ceremony was attended by close family members and relatives including Pratap's sister and RJD Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and his brother and the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

