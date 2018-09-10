Abhishek Bachchan: Complacency is like slow poison

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan said the time apart from films helped him evolve as he is someone who analyses things a lot

Abhishek Bachchan

For Abhishek Bachchan, it is important to be relevant rather than being visible on screen.

This is why the actor, known for his films such as "Yuva", "Guru", "Bunty Aur Babli" and "Bluffmaster", decided to take a small break from films.



"I felt I was becoming complacent in my work space and that was the main reason why I decided to go on a break. Complacency is like slow poison. That is why I needed some time off. To just re-focus and I am glad that I did that," Abhishek told PTI in an interview. The actor said the time apart from films helped him evolve as he is someone "who analyses things a lot".

"I analyse my past and work on creating a future keeping in mind the lessons I have learned through both success and failures," he added. Abhishek, however, would not advise the same to other actors as he believes every one copes up with the feeling of being stagnant in their own way.

"It is everybody's personal journey. I won't say every artiste needs that break. It depends person to person. Whatever you need at that point. I believe it is important to be relevant and relatable rather than being seen on-screen and in every second project."

Abhishek, son of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, made a promising debut with "Refugee" and went on to deliver hits but it has been a chequered career with many ups and downs. His father's massive on-screen persona also cast a huge shadow but Abhishek, who often gives it back to the online trolls in a dignified yet witty manner, said he takes brickbats in his stride.

"My quest is to entertain my audience and on that journey we get to play so many different characters. It is about being as entertaining as possible. I am okay with the audience and the critics expecting from me.

"I am okay with getting harsh comments if they don't like my performance. They are spending money to watch my films and they have every right to be harsh. I have no problems with them being direct to me."

Abhishek is looking forward to his comeback film, Anurag Kashyap's new age romance "Manmarziyaan". He said he decided to come on board because Kashyap, known for his dark stories, was also leaving his comfort zone to direct a love triangle. "Earlier this year, Aanand L Rai called me and then I got the narration of the film. He told me he wanted Anurag to direct. When he told me that, I said yes within 15 minutes. I felt it was a perfect mixture of creative people, with Anurag essentially.'

"I instinctively knew Anurag would do something different with a love story. He pushed me and also at some level it was nice because Anurag was coming out of his comfort zone," the actor, who plays Robbie in the film, said.

The actor believes the film would resonate well with the younger generation and especially women.

"Anurag's treatment is completely different from what I have done in the past. I believe he has made something which completely resonates with today's generation. If I may say, especially the women.

"I think from the style and content of the film, it is very contemporary. I think there is an important message he is trying to give. It is a changed India out there and they will get what we are trying to say."

Also featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, "Manmarziyan" releases this Friday.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan's Road To Manmarziyaan Will Leave You Intrigued

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever