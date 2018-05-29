Abhishek Bachchan gets broccoli salad for meal after he complains about the veggies

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter account to express his disliking for broccoli, post which, he was surprised by wife Aishwarya Rai with a broccoli salad for meal



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is one actor, who is very vocal on social media and is known for his wit. Recently, the actor came across a post, which read that the vegetable broccoli is "man-made" and it was made 2000 years ago, by farmers selectively breeding different types of cabbage. Junior Bachchan shared that post in agreement and expressed his disliking for the veggie.

He said that broccoli is "man-made" and how would anyone "like" the green veggie? "Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY?? I mean…. Who even likes broccoli?!?(sic)," tweeted the Guru actor.

Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY??

I mean…. Who even likes broccoli?!?! https://t.co/RkMPGEooPM — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018

Interestingly, the 42-year-old actor was in for a treat by his beautiful wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She surprised him by serving quinoa salad with tomatoes and broccoli for his meal. Hours after the above-mentioned tweet, Abhishek Bachchan referred to Murphy's Law and posted the picture of the salad and wrote, "Talk about Murphys Law. Guess the Mrs. read my last post."

Talk about #MurphysLaw

Guess the Mrs. read my last post. ðÂ¤¦ðÂÂ¼‍âÂÂï¸Â pic.twitter.com/sj7YXpVqO3 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018

Aishwarya doesn't have a Twitter account but is closely observing hubby's activity on the micro-blogging site. The post received some hilarious and lovely reactions on Twitter:

The 44-year-old beauty isn't on Twitter but made her social media debut on Instagram some days ago before her Cannes 2018 appearance. The actress' account is very engaging.

On the professional front, Aishwarya has Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and a few other remakes in the pipeline, whereas, Abhishek has Manmarziyaan with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

