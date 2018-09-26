Abhishek Bachchan gives it back to a troll for Manmarziyaan tweet

bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan gave back to a Twitter troll for blaming him for the average performance of Manmarziyaan at the box office

Abhishek Bachchan, who is known to be witty when it comes to giving it back to the trolls, did just that as he hit back at a social media troll which blamed him for Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan's 'average' performance at the box office.

The user tweeted, "#Manmarziyaan tanked at box-office, once again proving @juniorbachchan to be legend with amazing ability to make good film a flop! Kudos to his abilities, not many have it! It time to end #nepotism and for #StarKids to start #Vadapav stall..lol! #Stree proves #TalentCounts!! [sic]"

Firing back at the social media user, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you. And for your kind information ( and I'm sure all vada pav stall owners will agree) there is great dignity in owning and running a vada pav stall. It's called dignity of labour. Try not to be so patronising about another professional. We are all doing our best. [sic]"

Abhishek further tweeted, "And to end with.... One of the actors in the immensely entertaining Stree happens to be a "star kid". Have a good day and here's hoping you spend more time on being the best doctor you can be instead of trying to be and industry analyst! Coz as you said #TalentCounts [sic]"

Abhishek's last film was Housefull 3, which released in 2016. The actor returned to the big screens after a two-year sabbatical with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu starrer Manmarziyaan which was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

