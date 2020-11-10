Abhishek Bachchan on Anurag Basu: Dada and I prefer silences in our scenes

Ask any actor and he'll tell you that working with Anurag Basu is a joyride in itself. In the filmmaker's world, spontaneity trumps studied acts, and rehearsals are traded for raw performances. Abhishek Bachchan, whose second innings is marked by braver choices and mature portrayals, believes it was exactly the kind of creative environment he sought.

Teaming up with Basu for the first time on Ludo, Bachchan says, "I followed his lead. I liked that I didn't have to rattle off pages of dialogues. Dada prefers silences in his scenes, as do I. He doesn't like his actors to be overly prepared; he wants them to react instinctively to the situation he creates. It's a departure from the way we work currently, which involves extensive rehearsals. That way, when you come on the set, the goal is to execute. But Dada likes to create the work on the set, which is refreshing."



Anurag Basu

The actor, who headlines one of the four tracks in the Netflix film, has child artiste Inayat Verma for company. "I enjoy working with kids. Collaborating with Inayat was like working with a veteran. We have a preconceived notion that one needs patience when working with kids, but that's not true."

It has been a good year for Bachchan professionally — after his debut web series Breathe: Into The Shadows was lapped up by fans, he has two promising releases in Ludo and The Big Bull. But where there are bouquets, there have been brickbats, too. The actor was recently targeted online with a troll calling him "jobless".



Abhishek Bachchan with Inayat Verma in the film

Bachchan graciously replied, "That alas is in the audience's hands. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job." Quiz him on the episode, and he says, "That's who I am. If somebody is going to say nasty things to me, I will respond in a way that's befitting." Even as he battles online hate with humour and humility, Bachchan says social media is a great platform to connect with his fans. "Social media matters to me. Now, the audience can directly tell you what they like or dislike. Even if one person has not liked my film, I want to understand why and rectify it."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news