Abhishek Bachchan on his COVID-19 treatment: I was filled with concern for my family

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan had a tough July when they were tested positive for coronavirus. Soon, Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus and were later admitted to Nanavati hospital for treatment. The mother-daughter duo was soon discharged after testing negative. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative.

In an interview, Abhishek recalled the tough days and also spoke about his frame of mind post-COVID-19. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Abhishek said, "I was more filled with concern for my family than anything else. My father (Amitabh Bachchan), wife (Aishwarya) and daughter (Aaradhya) got it too, thankfully the rest of the family did not. Obviously, you're concerned about your loved ones and want them to be alright. There's little that you can do. I've to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared and worked so hard. I never actually had time to sit and contemplate. At that time, energies and concentration is all on your loved ones. After recuperating, I was back to work."

"Anybody would be inhuman to say I had no apprehensions at the back of my mind. There’s a concern at the back of your mind, but it wasn’t for me, but who I’m getting back home to. I live with my entire family, my parents are of a certain age group. If I’m going to be out all day working, and come home in the evening, you get concerned about the people you’re interacting with," he added.

Talking about how he is taking precautions during this COVID-19 pandemic, the actor said, "Somewhere, I have the confidence that if I'm going to take care, chances of anything untoward happening are reduced. I was very happy to get back to work. Ours is also an industry which literally came to a grinding halt, the content industry. We support thousands by giving them work, and a part of our industry is still shut, the exhibition sector. Cinemas have been reopened, but at a reduced capacity."

The actor is now gearing up for The Big Bull that will arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar, and Bob Biswas, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh. The Big Bull is touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992.

The Big Bull will be followed by Bob Biswas. Its story revolves around the life of a fictional character Bob Biswas, who was seen as a special character in 2012 thriller, Kahaani. Bob is also known for his trademark line, "Nomoshkar, ek minute". Abhishek, who plays Bob in the film, apparently had to go under insane physical transformation to match the looks of the Bob from Kahaani. Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, the film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

