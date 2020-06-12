Abhishek Bachchan reveals his favourite go-to dance song

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday revealed that 'Kajra Re' from the movie 'Bunty Aur Babli' is his favourite go-to dance song. The Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films initiated a thread on Wednesday, which asked netizens to share their favourite go-to dance song. Taking up the challenge, the 'Dhoom' actor tweeted: "Kajra Re!!" with a hashtag of 'buntyaurbabli.'



'Bunty Aur Babli' which featured Amitabh Bachchan in a distinctive role, hit theatres back in 2005. The film directed by Shaad Ali, also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a special appearance in the all-time hit song 'Kajra Re'.

The adventure-comedy went on to become a rage at that time and is still loved by everyone. Abhishek will complete 20 years in the industry by the end of this month. The 44-year-old actor began his career with JP Dutta's 'Refugee.' Since then he has acted in several hit films including 'Dhoom,' 'Dostana,' 'Delhi-6,' 'Guru,' and 'Yuva.'



Some of his upcoming films include, 'Big Bull,' 'Bob Biswas,' and 'Ludo.'

