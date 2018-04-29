Abhishek Bachchan reveals how wife Aishwarya reacted to his 2-year sabbatical

Abhishek Bachchan had taken a two-year sabbatical from movies. In an interview, the actor speaks about how his family supported his decision



Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan had taken a two-year long sabbatical from movies and preferred choosing the right script rather than just signing any movie. The hiatus is finally over and Abhishek is bouncing back with Anurag Kashyap's film, titled, Manmarziyaan, alongside Taapsee Pannu. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor reveals how his family supported him and wife Aishwarya was his strength.

In the interview, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about how his family reacted to his decision of a two-year break from movies. "I didn't say I don't want to be an actor anymore, I just said I need to change the kind of films I am doing. It took two years for me to get the right film that I perceived to be the right film... How was it on the family? I spoke to them, I told them and they were very supportive... They were okay with it. I think somewhere they were like 'Okay, one year has gone by, what is this guy doing? I think that's a parental instinct. My wife was fine because I walk my family through everything I do so they are on the same page."

Further speaking of how wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan resumed work after baby Aaradhya was born, the caring husband said, "When she came back (to movies), she went through the same insecurities of 'Am I gonna be able to do?'. 'Am I gonna pick up where I left off?' 'I am gonna climb that mountain again?'"

He considers this leap the best thing, he ever did in his career. Junior Bachchan was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 3 (2016).

