Abhishek Bachchan shares cloudy sky picture from Nanavati Hospital as he undergoes COVID-19 treatment

Father Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan are currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital after being tested COVID-positive have been updating their social media feed, either with their health updates or sometimes just thanking everyone for praying for their speedy recovery.

Recently, Abhishek shared a picture of a cloudy sky on his Instagram account. Although he did not add any caption, the location tag suggests that it is the view from the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya too had tested positive. The mother-daughter duo was under home quarantine for a while before being admitted to the same hospital. On Monday, both of them were discharged after testing negative. Abhishek had shared the news on Twitter, thanking fans for their love and prayers. “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,” he wrote.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Amitabh too expressed his joy and relief at the news by taking to his Instagram account. "T-3607 – Apni chhoti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par, main rok na paaya apne aansoo. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (could not hold back my tears at the news that my little grand-daughter and daughter-in-law have been discharged from hospital. O lord, thy mercy is infinite)," tweeted Big B, on his verified account, @SrBachchan.

On the other hand, Amitabh has been expressing his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their blessings, love and prayers on social media. Recently, the bollywood veteran shared a throwback picture from his meet and greet session with his fans outside his home in Jalsa, Bandra. He captioned it, "The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength ... This, I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system. So help me God (sic)." Take a look:

On July 13, PTI quoted a hospital insider as saying, "(Amitabh and Abhishek) are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine."

Bachchan's well-wishers have organised prayers in various parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Lucknow for the fast recovery of the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood. Fans even performed 'yagya' in Asansol for his recovery.

