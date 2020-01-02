Abhishek Bachchan shares his first look from The Big Bull; check it out!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday shared the first glimpse of his look from his upcoming film, The Big Bull. In the poster, Abhishek looks intense, sporting a moustache and wearing multiple rings on his fingers. Abhishek captioned the poster as: "The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India."

Abhishek Bachchan had previously also shared the film's poster and written: "The Big Bull - an unreal story. Now filming! [sic]" Rohit Shetty, who has directed junior Bachchan in his film Bol Bachchan (2012) was excited about this news and wished him luck by writing: "Congratulations bro... God bless you with loads of success [sic]"

Produced by Ajay Devgn Films, The Big Bull is based on India's biggest securities scams of 1992 and also features Ileana D'Cruz. Apart from The Big Bull, Junior Bachchan will also be seen in Ludo and Bob Biswas.

