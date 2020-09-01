Abhishek Bachchan shares his new look as he gears up to get back to work

Abhishek Bachchan, last month in July, was tested positive for COVID-19 along with father Amitabh Bachchan, daughter and wife Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan respectively. He was tested negative later and the actor came back home hale and hearty.

As he's back and that too with a bang, he's now gearing up for getting back to work and he took to his Instagram account to share his new look. This is what he had to write as his caption, have a look right here:

The actor was last seen in the web-series, Breathe: Into The Shadows, where he tackled a character that suffers from split personality disorder. For all of those who have discovered the show, the last episode ends on a cliffhanger and fans can expect for a second season. Bachchan gave a lot of insights into his character and show when he exclusively interacted with mid-day a few months back.

He stated, "Someone said that Breathe would have made a very nice film. But I don't know if people would buy into the nuances of the characters and all the plot twists and turns if we had to concise everything from 12 hours to 2-2.5 hours. So writing for a film and writing for a show are two completely different disciplines."

Was he able to relate to his character in Breathe? "Absolutely," he said. Bachchan added, "I've made films where I couldn't relate to the character because I never met someone like that before. I did Happy New Year a few years back and I could not relate to the character of Nandu Bhide because I never met someone like Nandu Bhide. So sometimes you relate to them, sometimes you don't, you still have to do your job."

And how far would he go for a loved one? He said, "I'll do whatever it takes. My family means the world to me, I'll do anything for them." Does he feel any pressure about the second season of the show? He said, "50% of the audiences of the first show came from overseas. I don't think there's any pressure, we have given our best shot. There's a certain sense of responsibility, there's no pressure."

The actor is now gearing up for Ludo with Anurag Basu that will stream on Netflix, The Big Bull that will arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar, and Bob Biswas, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh.

