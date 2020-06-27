Abhishek Bachchan shares insights from his 2014 film Happy New Year; thanks SRK and crew for memorable journey

Abhishek Bachchan has been documenting his 20-year-long journey in Bollywood on Instagram. The actor shares a video for each year that marks every film that he has been a part of for that particular year and shares his thoughts about it.

In 2014, the actor starred in Farah Khan's multi-starrer Happy New Year and shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff. He shared fond memories from the making of the film on Instagram. Bachchan shared that when Farah finally decided to make the film, he was the first in line to sign up for it. He also revealed that Khan had discussed the idea with him soon after Main Hoon Na but the project did not happen till 2014.

Sharing some trivia about the film, Abhishek wrote, "A film filled with some of my most favourite people. @farahkhankunder had discussed the idea of HNY with me soon after Main hoon na. I guess it didn’t work out then and she went on to make #OmShantiOm (she had me in a cameo in the film too). When they (@iamsrk and Farah) finally decided to make Happy new year I was the first one in line to sign up. It was such a happy film and one of the most memorable and fun shoots I’ve ever been a part of. Never ever did Shah or Farah differentiate between any of the actors. We were all one BIG gang! The outdoor in Dubai at the magnificent Atlantis hotel was like staying in a college dorm, and Farah was the headmistress/matron trying to discipline and herd this unruly bunch of kids ( yes, @boman_irani you too!!)".

The actor continued, "I didn’t even realise when we started and finished the shoot. It was such a happy unit for such a happy film. Each actor counted themselves so lucky to be a part of such an extravagant production. Smiles and laughter everyday. We worked together, played (FIFA) together, worked out together, ate together, travelled together, rehearsed together, went out together and partied together. The only thing we didn’t do ( thank god) was sleep in the same room together ( Farah isn’t at her best early in the morning). All of this was only possible due to the leadership, friendship and largesse of Shahrukh. He selflessly allowed us to hop onto the HNY express and took us on one of our most memorable journeys. I can go on and on about the cast, the crew/production and our experience. I feel a true measure of a wonderful memory is that it always brings a smile to your face when you think about it; and when I think about the time we made Happy New Year I ALWAYS smile. I will never be able to thank Shah and Farah enough for making me a part of this film, ever. Teem Diamond forever! (sic)".

For the year 2013, the actor shared some interesting insights from his multi-starrer film Dhoom 3.

For 2012, the actor gave us insights into the comedy-drama Bol Bachchan. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty also starred Ajay Devgn and Prachi Desai. The movie was a big hit at the box office.

Son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek began his career with JP Dutta's Refugee. Throughout the course of 20 years, he has acted in several hit films including Dhoom, Dostana, Delhi-6, Guru, and Yuva. Some of his upcoming films include The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, and Ludo.

