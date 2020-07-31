Abhishek Bachchan talks about the 'light at the end of the tunnel' in latest post

Abhishek Bachchan and dad Amitabh Bachchan have been recovering from COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, and the former has been updating his fans about his health and general musings on social media. Recently, during a late-night walk in the hospital, Abhishek clicked a photo of an empty corridor and shared it on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Junior Bachchan wrote, "Light at the end of the tunnel!#late night walks." Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) onJul 30, 2020 at 2:10pm PDT

Besides this photo, Abhishek also shared a stunning photo of what looks like a glorious sunset from the hospital. He wrote, "Always believe that the sun will shine through! Always. #believe #bepositive"

Recently, senior Bachchan had shared an emotional post thanking 'the Gods own angels in white.' Thanking the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, Big B tweeted, "they work in extreme conditions, so our conditions are safe... the Gods own angels in white PPE units, Doctors, nurses, support staff... yet they still take time out to pray for who they struggle to cure - their patients! This be their prayer everyday..."

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with son Abhishek Bachchan. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also admitted to the same hospital. Aish and Aaradhya have since tested negative for coronavirus and have returned home.

