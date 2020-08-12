Abhishek Bachchan thanks fans for their wishes during his COVID-19 battle
Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan uploaded the video comprising tweets and messages from fans and colleagues in the industry.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently returned home after seeking Covid-19 treatment, has thanked his well-wishers via a special video. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek uploaded the video comprising tweets and messages from fans and colleagues in the industry.
"I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude," Abhishek said in the clip.
View this post on Instagram
Fans loved Abhishek's gesture a lot.
Actor Hrithik Roshan commented on the video, saying: "This is so sweet".
Reacting to the video, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan wrote: "How lovely so much love for you."
Abhishek and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID- 19 on July 11 and had been admitted to hospital. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised with the virus and discharged after a few days.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe