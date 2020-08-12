Search

Abhishek Bachchan thanks fans for their wishes during his COVID-19 battle

Published: Aug 12, 2020, 12:22 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan uploaded the video comprising tweets and messages from fans and colleagues in the industry.

Abhishek Bachchan/picture courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram account
Abhishek Bachchan/picture courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram account

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently returned home after seeking Covid-19 treatment, has thanked his well-wishers via a special video. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek uploaded the video comprising tweets and messages from fans and colleagues in the industry.

"I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude," Abhishek said in the clip.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Thank you ALL. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) onAug 10, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

Fans loved Abhishek's gesture a lot.

Actor Hrithik Roshan commented on the video, saying: "This is so sweet".

Reacting to the video, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan wrote: "How lovely so much love for you."

Abhishek and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID- 19 on July 11 and had been admitted to hospital. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised with the virus and discharged after a few days.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK