Abhishek Bachchan thanks fans for their wishes during his COVID-19 battle

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently returned home after seeking Covid-19 treatment, has thanked his well-wishers via a special video. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek uploaded the video comprising tweets and messages from fans and colleagues in the industry.

"I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude," Abhishek said in the clip.

Fans loved Abhishek's gesture a lot.

Actor Hrithik Roshan commented on the video, saying: "This is so sweet".

Reacting to the video, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan wrote: "How lovely so much love for you."

Abhishek and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID- 19 on July 11 and had been admitted to hospital. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised with the virus and discharged after a few days.

