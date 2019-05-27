Abhishek Bachchan trolls Virat Kohli for picture with Harry Kane

cricket-world-cup

Abhishek Bachchan's tweet

England national footballer Harry Kane had recently posted a selfie with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli who is in the UK to lead India in the World Cup 2019.

Harry Kane had captioned the image as, "After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @virat.kohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman."

Virat Kohli then reposted the post and wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you @harrykane and all the best for the finals."

The picture spread like wild fire on the internet and many football and cricket fans from England and India started commenting on their posts.

Some Indian film stars who follow both the sports also gave a thumbs-up to the post on social media. These celebrities included Dino Morea and Abhishek Bachchan who play football for the All Stars FC.

However, Abhishek Bachchan, who is a Chelsea club fan, commented under the post with a picture of Virat Kohli holding a Chelsea jersey and captioned it with a couple of laughter emoticons.

India will play their first match of the World Cup 2019 versus South Africa on June 5, 2019.

