Abhishek Bachchan: Wanted to re-evaluate myself

Set to return to cinema with Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan talks about why his sabbatical was crucial

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan says he had become complacent in his career, and that made him realise that he needed to take a break, professionally. The actor, who is back with Manmarziyaan after two years, said he feared that he would be forgotten when he took a step back from the industry.

"It is not just about this industry, [but even in] life. It is [always], out of sight, out of mind. But, I was confident it [taking a break] would not be an issue," the actor said in an interview.

Bachchan said stepping away from the limelight was essential because, for him, the feeling of being "stuck" was bigger than that of being forgotten. "I wanted to re-evaluate where I was in life and re-energise myself. There was a complacency that had come into my work. I felt, my personal approach needed to change."

