Abhishek Bachchan wants Farah Khan to share workout videos!

Abhishek Bachchan wants Farah Khan to upload her workout videos on social media. Junior B's jibe comes in the wake of her rant against B-Town colleagues who have been sharing such videos. "I can understand that you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures (sic)," she had posted.

Yesterday, Khan tweeted, "Pandemic teachings: Learning who my real friends are. My new BFFs are Babu Ram vegetablewala, Swapnil from Hiral grocery stores, Noble Chemist ka Pawan and Pesca fish ki Nalini (sic)." Replying to her tweet, Bachchan wrote, "Thank you. Ab workout video upload karo (sic)."

Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 14, 2020

Khan's reply is awaited. We're sure it'll be something crackling given the filmmaker's wit!

