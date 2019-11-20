Abhishek Bachchan remembers father-in-law, the late Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary

Back in 2017, the Bachchan family couldn't celebrate the Diwali festival due to the unfortunate demise of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father, Mr. Krishnaraj Rai. He passed away due to illness and it was a rather solemn year for the entire family.

Today is his birth anniversary and son-in-law Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram account to remember him. He wrote- Happy Birthday Dad. Miss You, followed by a heart. The post garnered comments from close friends and actors like Kunal Kapoor, Bunty Walia and Sonali Bendre.

Take a look at the post right here:

Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you.

Last year, Aishwarya posted two posts on his Instagram account to wish her father a happy birthday. In the first post, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan posed before his grandfather's picture with a balloon in her hand, stating You are loved. Bachchan captioned the post- Love You Eternally Daddy. Take a look:

LOVE YOU ETERNALLY DADDY-AJJA Pranam and Craving Blessings on your Birthday

In the other post, she could be seen with her entire family, her mother and her brother. Have a look right here:

Day of Smiles

Coming to Abhishek and Aishwarya's professional fronts, the actress will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, where she'll essay a double role. Talking about Abhishek, he's gearing up for Anurag Basu's next film, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has The Big Bull coming up with Ileana D'Cruz, co-produced by Ajay Devgn.

