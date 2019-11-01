Abhishek Bachchan wishes wife 'Principessa' Aishwarya Rai in the sweetest way ever!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the woman who is considered as one of the most beautiful ladies, turned 46 on November 1, 2019, received the sweetest message ever from husband actor Abhishek Bachchan. Junior Bachchan shared a picture of his wife on Instagram where she looks straight out of a fairy tale and wrote, "Happy birthday Principessa [sic]." Take a look!

The couple has been married for 12 years now and is parents to a daughter named Aaradhya. With a career spanning over two decades, Aishwarya has not only earned a name in Bollywood but Bengali and Tamil film industry too. On-screen, the duo has been seen together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Umrao Jaan (2006), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).

The 'Umrao Jaan' star has also acted in the 2003 Bangla film 'Choker Bali' apart from Bollywood hits including 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Jodha Akbar' among others. Most recently, she appeared in the 2018 release 'Fanney Khan' opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, she has also lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's titular evil witch character in the Hindi version of the recent release 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'. The Joachim Ronning directorial is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Maleficent' and hit big screens on October 18.

