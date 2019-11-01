Abhishek Bachchan wishes wife 'Principessa' Aishwarya Rai in the sweetest way ever!
Along with Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh too showered birthday wishes on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the comment section.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the woman who is considered as one of the most beautiful ladies, turned 46 on November 1, 2019, received the sweetest message ever from husband actor Abhishek Bachchan. Junior Bachchan shared a picture of his wife on Instagram where she looks straight out of a fairy tale and wrote, "Happy birthday Principessa [sic]." Take a look!
The couple has been married for 12 years now and is parents to a daughter named Aaradhya. With a career spanning over two decades, Aishwarya has not only earned a name in Bollywood but Bengali and Tamil film industry too. On-screen, the duo has been seen together in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Umrao Jaan (2006), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).
The 'Umrao Jaan' star has also acted in the 2003 Bangla film 'Choker Bali' apart from Bollywood hits including 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Jodha Akbar' among others. Most recently, she appeared in the 2018 release 'Fanney Khan' opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.
Meanwhile, she has also lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's titular evil witch character in the Hindi version of the recent release 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'. The Joachim Ronning directorial is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Maleficent' and hit big screens on October 18.
-
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 45th birthday today. We bring you pictures from Aishwarya's family album that you will love to see! (All photos courtesy: mid-day archives, Yogen Shah and Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram accounts)
-
A picture from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding.
-
A photo from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Mehendi ceremony.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan offers prayers with her parents Vrinda Rai and Krishnaraj Rai.
-
Aishwarya with husband Abhishek Bachchan ring in daughter Aaradhya's first birthday in 2012.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya lovingly kisses her in this wonderful picture from their Maldives holiday.
-
Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo of his 'girls' Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
-
Picture perfect! This photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan deserves to be framed.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for a selfie with her parents Vrinda Rai and Krishnaraj Rai, and hubby Abhishek Bachchan.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's engagement was announced on January 14, 2007.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan look adorable in this black-white photo, don't they?
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya post-Holi celebrations at their residence.
-
As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been walking down the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival since 2002, the duo has often appeared together on the red carpet, making heads turn with their charm and style.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at an awards ceremony.
-
Abhishek Bachchan shared this lovely picture on his parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's wedding anniversary.
-
Shiamak Davar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan look ecstatic in this throwback picture shared by the actor at his first IIFA appearance.
-
Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share a warm hug.
-
This photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan embracing her daughter Aaradhya at the Cannes film festival will melt your heart.
-
Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya spending quality time in a garden.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also accompanies her hubby Abhishek to matches of his football team Chennaiyin FC.
-
On screen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been seen together in 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' (2000), 'Kuch Naa Kaho' (2003), 'Bunty Aur Babli' (2005), 'Umrao Jaan' (2006), 'Dhoom 2' (2006), 'Guru' (2007), 'Sarkar Raj' (2008) and 'Raavan' (2010)
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Dhoom 2'
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya at a Pro Kabaddi League match.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya at an award function back when Aaradhya was a tiny tot.
-
The Bachchans pose for a picture-perfect moment! Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose for a family photo.
-
The Bachchans celebrate Holi together! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan pose for a picture.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya, hubby Abhishek Bachchan and friends at a party.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother Vrinda celebrated her birthday with the entire family. In this picture, we see Aishwarya with her mom, daughter Aaradhya, brother Aditya and other family members.
-
This photo of the Bachchans is from their Maldives holiday. Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aaradhya Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan enjoy a yacht ride.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's family attended the screening of her film 'Sarbjit'. From left: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Rai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vrinda Rai, Krishnaraj Rai, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.
-
This picture-perfect family photo of the Bachchans and the Nandas is from Amitabh Bachchan's 70th birthday bash. From left: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda with hubby Nikhil Nanda and son Agastya, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
-
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attend a puja.
-
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the National Film Awards ceremony.
-
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at their Diwali party held in 2016.
-
Abhishek Bachchan shared this wonderful photo of hugging his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on their 9th wedding anniversary.
-
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a throwback photo from an event they attended together.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dreamed of becoming an architect. She had enrolled herself in Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture but later opted out to pursue a career in modelling. In picture: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Sarbjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur.
-
Abhishek Bachchan poses with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for this photo at a party.
-
Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after they cast their vote during elections.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at an event in Mumbai
-
This is an adorable photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away in March 2017.
