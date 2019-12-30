Abhishek Bachchan's post praising dad Amitabh Bachchan on receiving Dada Phalke Award is adorable

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

As the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was honoured by the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award, son Abhishek Bachchan is in all praise as he posted a congratulatory post on social media. The 43- year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and posted a picture of Big B, who is seen sitting upright posing for the camera.

"My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasahab Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you," the caption read.

The father-son bonding had been a hit for the film industry in 2009 as the duo shared screen-space for the family entertainer 'Paa'. The legendary actor was conferred with the highest honour of the film industry for his tireless outstanding contribution to the world of cinema on Sunday.

Abhishek Bachchan shared another picture, posing with his mother Jaya Bachchan and father Amitabh Bachchan:

View this post on Instagram A memory to cherish. #dadasahebphalkeaward #theparentals A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) onDec 29, 2019 at 10:35am PST

