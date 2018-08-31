Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav's son Shamsher goes home

bollywood

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor took wife Pragya Yadav and newborn son Shamsher after being discharged from a hospital in Khar on Thursday

Bollywood director Abhishek Kapoor who gave us some amazing films like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che, Fitoor, to name a few, became a father of the second child with his wife Pragya Yadav. The duo tied the knot in 2015, and now, after Isana, they are blessed with a baby boy on August 28. The couple named their newborn Shamsher.

Abhishek Kapoor revealed this news to Instagram in the cutest way ever, and his fans couldn't stop congratulating the family. Abhishek posted, "With the blessings of Lord Shiva, In the wee hours of this morning, my Jaan @pragyadav has bought another bundle of joy into our lives. At 3.38 am today, 28 of August 2018, #isana ka bhaiya aa gaya . #jaibholenath. Both mother and son are doing fine and resting. Its gonna be a madhouse with a lot more to go around #isanakafasana"[sic]

Abhishek Kapoor had announced the news of the second baby by posting a picture of wife Pragya Yadav Kapoor with a baby bump on his social media page. Abhishek is all set for the next film's release Kedarnath which marks the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is expected to hit screens in November 2018.

Till then, take a look at Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav's son, Shamsher!

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife, Pragya Yadav, with the newborn son, Shamsher, after being discharged from a hospital in Khar yesterday. Pics/Shadab Khan and Yogen Shah

