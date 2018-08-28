Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav blessed with a baby boy

bollywood

Rock On!! director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav were blessed with a baby boy on wee hours Tuesday morning.

Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav

Abhishek Kapoor is having the best moment of his life as the director and his wife Pragya Kapoor were blessed with a baby boy this morning. Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav Kapoor had a boy named Isana, who is almost 3 years old have become an elder brother. It is a double celebration for Abhishek as tomorrow on 29th of August his 1st film as a director, Rock On!! completes a decade of its release.

Director Abhishek Kapoor shared his joy by sharing a video of Isana on his social media page and wrote, "With the blessings of lord Shiva, In the wee hours of this morning, my jaan @pragyadav has bought another bundle of joy in to our lives. At 3.38 am today, 28 of august 2018, #isana ka bhaiya aa gaya. #jaibholenath. Both mother and son are doing fine and resting. Its gonna be a mad house with a lot more to go around #isanakafasana". [sic]

Abhishek Kapoor had announced the news of the second baby by posting a picture of wife Pragya Yadav Kapoor with a baby bump on his social media page.

Abhishek is all set for the next film's release Kedarnath which marks the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is expected to hit screens in November 2018.

