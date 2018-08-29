Abhishek Kapoor reveals his new-born son's picture and it's so damn cute

bollywood

Abhishek Kapoor became dad for the second time yesterday.

Pragya Kapoor with her son Shamsher

Rock On! director Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Kapoor were blessed with a baby boy Tuesday morning. It was a double celebration for Abhishek as on the same date - August 28 - his 1st film as a director, Rock On!! completed a decade of its release.

Abhishek Kapoor shared the first glimpse of his new-born, whom the couple named Shamsher. He took to Instagram and wrote a message that read: I started my career as an actor and did a number of movies as a leading man. Many of them didn't even see the light of day and the ones that did, failed miserably. Then I wrote a story called Aryan and made a shift to direction. That movie didn't succeed either. I went back to work and made another movie which many thought would barely make a mark. On the 28th of August 2008, exactly 10 yrs ago, that movie, 'Rock On!' premiered and went on to succeed like no other that year and won 2 national awards. I had finally got my head out of the water and could breathe. Today, exactly 10 yrs later to mark a decade, my wife and I have been blessed with a baby boy. His mother is the strongest and most secure person I know. She came into my life cause a higher power willed it so and no one could have given me a better gift to mark this momentous day. The ease with which our son has entered this world carried the same confidence his mother has... like a lion.. In fact he is a 1st amongst lions.

His mother and I have decided to call him.. Shamsher (sic).

Kapoor even took to Instagram sharing a video of his three-year-old son Isana. You must check this adorable video:

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan congratulated the couple saying, "Your legacy has just begun my friend.. the depth of this brother to brother bond is going to inspire you n prags with each passing day.. welcome gorgeous Shamsher...life awaits your uniqueness.big congratulations to all three of U"

Our regards to the couple!

