Abhishek Malik to romance Sara Khan in Bitchy Bee

Picture courtesy/Abhishek Malik Instagram account

Actor Abhishek Malik will be seen opposite actress Sara Khan in the web show "Bitchy Bee". "Sara and I are good friends. It will be fun working with her. I was offered the show and the time I read the script, I couldn't say no to it. All of us have a 'bitchy' side. "People for the first time will see me doing bold stuff on screen," Abhishek, known for TV shows like "Chhal-Sheh Aur Maat" and "Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan", said in a statement.

Sara is also excited to work with him. "We are happy to find an actor who is talented and good looking too for our show. People will enjoy watching his bitchy side," she said.

