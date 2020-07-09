Abhishek on being Amitabh Bachchan's son: I'm the son of my father, I'm a colleague of a legend

Abhishek Bachchan has all the reasons to be excited this month for two very special reasons. His first web-series, Breathe- Into the Shadows is coming up on July 10 and the actor has already shared two teasers and quite a few posters. Also, he completes two decades in Hindi Cinema, having started his career with Refugee in 2000.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up on his 20 years journey and spoke about how he felt about being Amitabh Bachchan's son. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "As far as I'm concerned, I am what I am today because of this industry, and the audiences. They have made my family, and given our family everything. That's very sacred to me. We also need to understand that this is more than just parties and premieres. You should come and spend time with us on set, there's so much hard work put in by everyone to put out a film. I do understand there's this huge glamorous image, which is fair enough. There's a lot more to it than just that."

"This place is not about film premieres and parties. It's a lot of hard work, and a lot more. Unfortunately, our audiences only see the glamorous side of it, and very seldom get to see the hard work, blood, sweat and tears we put into it", added the 44-year-old actor.

The Happy New Year actor also opened up on the bond he shares with his father. He said, "I'm the son of my father. At home, he's that, he has never wanted it to be anything else, my mother never allowed it to be anything else. I'm the son of my father, I'm a colleague of a legend. That's the way I look at it. He never brings his work home, never imposes, what I believe as a fan rightly should be, the fact he's a living legend of cinema. At home, he's my friend, somebody I can sit with, watch sports or movies, discuss politics and current affairs. I think it's very important to understand that dynamic, which I understand is very difficult to comprehend when you're not living that and viewing it as a third person".

He tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007 and became a proud father in 2011. In a recent interview, the actor had spoken about how fatherhood changed him as an actor. Answering this question, Bachchan said, "I know it has changed one thing. There are certain kinds of films and scenes I'm not comfortable doing anymore. I would not want to do anything in which my daughter would feel uncomfortable or something that she'd question me about, saying 'hey what's going on here?'"

He added, "I'm thankful for it, because as it is, I was very uncomfortable doing romantic scenes. So I'm not comfortable doing any intimate scenes, and I'd rather not. I say that to my directors before signing on, that if there's a scene which has a lot of physical intimacy, that's something I'm not willing to do, so you have a choice." He also went on to reveal how this led to him losing quite a few films and characters".

The actor, apart from Breathe- Into The Shadows, has films like Bob Biswas, Ludo, and The Big Bull coming up in the coming months.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news