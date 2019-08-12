Abhishek Pradhan and Urwashi Joshi emerge champions at Otters Club Open

football

The winners of the Otters Club Open squash tournament at the Bandra club yesterday

Abhishek Pradhan and Urwashi Joshi of Maharashtra got the better of Rahul Baitha and Aparajitha Balamurukan in straight games to clinch the men's and women's singles titles respectively at the Otters Club Open squash tournament co-sponsored by Mahindra Rise and played at the Otters Club squash courts on Sunday.

In the lead up to the women's final, Aparajitha of Tamil Nadu had stunned some of top players including second seed Sachika Balvani and was expected to take the fight to Urwashi. However, she looked completely out of sorts in the first game, where she managed just one point handing. Urwashi, who did not dropped a single game in the tournament, proved to be an unstoppable force as she ran through the second game 11-6. In the third, Aparajitha did fight back a bit before going down 8-11 victory.

In the men's final, top seed and India no 6 Abhishek Pradhan found it tough initially, with Game One going to 10-10, forcing the tie-breaker. Abhishek prevailed 12-10 and the win seemed to give him a lot of confidence as he went on to take the next two games comfortably 11-5, 11-6.

