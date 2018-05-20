Abhishek Sharma: Not interested in politics

Nimki Mukhiya fame Abhishek Sharma has no interest in politics in real life unlike his on-screen character

Actor Abhishek Sharma, who plays Babbu Singh in the "Nimki Mukhiya" TV show, says he has no interest in politics in real life unlike his on-screen character. "Babbu is a person who is greedy to become a political leader. But in real life, I'm not all interested in politics," Abhishek said in a statement.

"It's fun to act for a character which you don't relate to. That challenges you," he added. "Nimki Mukhiya" also stars actress Bhumika Gurung.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever