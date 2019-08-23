Abhishek Singhvi: Always said Narendra demonising Modi wrong

national

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi backed former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh's comments

Lawyer and politician Abhishek Manu Singhvi (R) looks on as he enters a court in New Delhi on August 22, 2019, for the case of ex-finance minister Palaniappan Chidambaram. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: After Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's said demonising Narendra Modi was "wrong" and acts must be judged issue-wise, not person-wise, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Friday backed his comments.

Speaking at a book launch on Wednesday, former Union minister Jairam Ramesh had said Modi's governance model was "not a complete negative story", adding that not recognising his work and demonising him all the time was not going to help.

Backing Ramesh's views, Singhvi tweeted, "Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of the nation, a one-way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad and indifferent, they must be judged issue wise and not person wise. Certainly, ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds.

Ramesh had also cited how successful the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) had turned out for Modi.

