About 90 gaothans, koliwadas are missing, or not demarcated in DP

Bombay East Indian Association wants state government to demarcate and list the missing gaothans; will hold meeting to make community aware of what not being part of DP means

The Bombay East Indian Association wants the state government to demarcate and list missing gaothans in the city's blueprint for the next two decades — Development Plan 2034. The community will hold a meeting to address the representatives of these gaothans to educate them about the disadvantages of not being part of the DP.

Experts on urban planning, heritage and legal issues will also address the grievances of these citizens in a meeting to be held on Sunday at Andheri east. It is after this meeting, that the community will appeal to the government to consider their homes for what they really are, instead of sidelining them in the developmental blueprint.

The meeting of gaothan and association heads will also brief the members of the community about the role they should play in saving gaothans from being extinct in the near future.

Members of the community also alleged that even koliwadas are missing from the DP. The latest Coastal Zonal Management Plan that was made public in January doesn't show koliwadas and this is a threat to them, as whenever its residents turn to the authority for approval of repairs, they will be turned away on the pretext that there is no such structure as the plan does not show it, claim gaothan members.

'Need proper demarcation'

"There are about 180 gaothans and koliwadas in the city, but about half of them face errors in the DP 2034. While some have not been listed, some are not being demarcated by specific areas on the DP sheets. It is important to have these properly marked as the development regulations for gaothans and koliwadas are different and they should be treated that way," said Pankaj Joshi, executive Director of Urban Development and Research Institute.

Greg Pereira, convenor, Save Gaothans Committee, under the aegis of Bombay East Indian Association, said, "We have been fighting to get our rights and demanding a proper demarcation ever since the DP was first published. Now the DP is almost finalised but is far from fulfilling and securing our rights."

'Errors will be rectified'

However, civic officials said that the Deputy Director of Town Planning is still conducting hearings over the objections, and if there are errors it will be rectified. If they are not rectified, the amendments can always happen after approaching various state government departments involved in this issue. The deputy director town planning, Uttareshwar Londhe, was not available for comment.

