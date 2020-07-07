Absconding Shiv Sena leader's wife held in Nagpur

Police on Monday arrested the wife of Shiv Sena leader Mangesh Kadv in connection with cases of extortion and fraud registered against him, a crime branch official said.

After registration of case, the accused Ruchita Kadav complained of chest pain, following which she was admitted in a hospital in Sadar area, the official said. Ruchita was arrested after she was discharged from hospital, he said. Mangesh Kadav, who was working as Nagpur city president of the Sena before suspension, has been absconding in the extortion case.

He was booked for demanding Rs 20 lakh from a builder by threatening to kill him. A case of fraud was registered against the Kadav couple in Manewada, the official said. Meanwhile, a fresh case has been filed against Mangesh Kadav for allegedly duping a youth of Rs 6 lakh under the pretext of a job as a TTE in Railways, he said. Police had already seized his two high-end cars and a high-end motorcycle.

