Absolute joy! Varun Dhawan shares adorable glimpse of father enjoying

Cricket enthusiast David Dhawan is enjoying the Indian Premier League matches. Cooped up at home all day due to the prevailing scenario, he now has something to look forward to every evening. Son Varun Dhawan shared images of the veteran filmmaker cheering for the players. The actor wrote, "This is the happiest dad has been in the lockdown and it's only because of cricket." He added #Dhoni to the post. Looks like the Dhawans are fans of MSD, like most of us.

Sharing a clip featuring his father David Dhawan enjoying IPL match, actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday posted an adorable video in which the filmmaker can be seen enjoying amid the lockdown. The 'Judwaa 2' star posted on Instagram a video that showed the 'Partner' filmmaker cheering for the batsman as he watches the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Along with the clip, the 'Kalank' actor noted, "The absolute joy. This is the happiest he's been in the lockdown and it's only because of cricket #ipl #david dhawan @mumbaiindians @chennaiipl #dhoni."

The sweet video garnered lots of love from the fans along with sweet comments. One of the comments read, "So damn cute." While another one noted, "Cutest ." with two red heart emojis. Of late, the 'Student Of The Year' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Main Tera Hero' actor proved that he is a true-blue dog lover, as he treated his fans to an adorable boomerang shaking hands with his furry friend.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news