Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets Pakistan PM Imran Khan over aid

The crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Imran Khan had last week finalised a $6.2 billion aid for Pakistan

The Crown Prince (right) visited Pakistan after 12 years

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday as the cash-strapped country seeks economic assistance to bolster its foreign exchange reserves and fiscal policies.

Pakistan, reeling under severe financial crisis, reached out to some "friendly countries" for economic assistance including Saudi Arabia, China and the UAE since Prime Minister Khan assumed office.

Pakistan and the UAE last week finalised the terms and conditions of a $6.2 billion support package for Islamabad, to help Islamabad address its balance of payment crisis.

With the new package, Pakistan will save a total of about $7.9 billion on oil and gas imports from the UAE, accounting for over 60 per cent of the annual oil import bill amounting to roughly $12 to 13 billion.

$13.9bn

Total finance aid from the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Turkey, Pak to host trilateral summit

Pakistan and Turkey will be hosting a trilateral summit with Afghanistan in Istanbul to discuss on sustainable peace and stability. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "The people of Afghanistan have been suffering for over three decades. I look forward to the summit meeting in Istanbul to help in the peace process."

