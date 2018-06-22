Abusive Nick Kyrgios defiant over foul-mouthed rant

BBC apologises to viewers, but Nick Kyrgios defiant over foul-mouthed rant

Nick Kyrgios returns to Kyle Edmund yesterday. Pic/AFP

Nick Kyrgios said he was not bothered the BBC had to apologise for his language during his win over Kyle Edmund at Queen's Club yesterday. The Australian beat the British No. 1 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 but ended the second-round Fever-Tree Championships match by swearing at his player's box in frustration at missing a match point. A number of obscenities were clearly picked up by television microphones and the BBC commentator had to apologise to viewers.

History of indiscipline

Kyrgios has a long history of indiscipline on the court and this latest misdemeanour did not trouble him. Asked about the fact the BBC had to apologise on air for his language, the Australian said: "Fine. I don't care." When asked if outbursts like that were something he would like to keep under control, he replied to the journalist: "Do you swear? No, do you swear? Yes or no? Yes or no? Do you swear? Do you swear? Okay, great. Good question."

Kyrgios had been in a much more amiable mood when he was discussing his win over Edmund, which followed up a win over Andy Murray 48 hours earlier. It was largely down to his serving that he got the job done as he sent down a whopping 32 aces and faced just one break point. He added: "I feel pretty good. I got a bit tight towards the end of the match, which is normal.

"I haven't played a lot of matches in the last couple of months. So, I mean, when I'm serving out a match, you know, we have been playing for a couple of hours and level has been pretty good. I got pretty tight. "Yeah, apart from that, I'm always pretty relaxed and 32 aces helps."

Djoko crushes Dimitrov

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is looking in ominously good form as he eased past Grigor Dimitrov at Queen's. Djokovic, who accepted a wild card into the Fever-Tree Championship, swatted the 2014 champion aside with a 6-4, 6-1 win. The former world number one has not lifted a grand slam trophy since the French Open in 2016 and has battled motivation and injury issues, but is showing up well ahead of next month's Wimbledon.

32

Number of aces Nick Kyrgios smashed to beat Kyle Edmund

