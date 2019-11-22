ABVP members protesting JNU fee hike detained, released

New Delhi: One hundred and sixty members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were detained and taken to Parliament Street police station after they tried to march towards the Shastri Bhawan that houses the HRD Ministry protesting against hostel fee hike in JNU. The students began their march from Mandi House demanding scrapping of the high-power committee set up by the HRD Ministry following the agitation by JNU students against the hostel fee hike.

The protesters were detained in front of Parliament Street police station. According to police, 160 protesters including 12 women were taken to the police station, after they jumped barricades. The detained protesters were later released.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) met the HRD Ministry-appointed panel on Thursday and demanded complete roll back of the hiked fee besides removal of the vice-chancellor, even as some teachers disassociated themselves from the group owing to their “indifference” towards the alleged attack on their colleagues by protesters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever