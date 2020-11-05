ABVP protests against Arnab Goswami's arrest

Arnab Goswami being taken to Alibaug by the police. Pic/Atul Kamble

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday held a protest outside the Maharashtra Sadan in central Delhi against the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018 and was remanded to judicial custody till November 18.

The protestors condemned the police action during Goswami's arrest, an ABVP statement said.

The protestors carried placards which read various slogans, including 'attack on freedom of speech'. The protestors also raised slogans against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A senior police officer said the protest was started at 2.30 pm by around 25 members of the ABVP near Maharashtra Sadan at KG Marg. They later dispersed from the area, the officer added.

