AC explosion in Bangladesh mosque kills 12, injures 40

Twelve people have died and over 40 others were injured after six air conditioners exploded during prayers in a mosque in Bangladesh's Fatullah town.

According to locals, the explosions took place at around 8.45 pm on Friday at Baitus Salam Mosque in Fatullah, just after devotees had finished their prayers.

Sources said that sparking led to one of the A/Cs exploding which then triggered blasts in the other air conditioners of the mosque.

Twenty-seven victims are in a critical condition, doctors said, adding that some of them including the mosque's imam suffered 99 per cent burn injuries. Locals said a gas pipeline passes beneath the mosque.

The mosque managing committee had recently filed a complaint over leakage of the pipeline. But the authorities apparently ignored it. It is alleged that gas had leaked from the pipeline and accumulated inside as the windows were closed.

