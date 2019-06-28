AC Milan banned from 2019-20 Europa League

football

Seria A club AC Milan is banned from participating in the 2019-20 season of the Europa League

Representation Image

Seven-time European champions AC Milan is banned from competing in the 2019-20 season of the Europa League for breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules. The UEFA will now end its proceedings against Milan for overspending.

"AC Milan is excluded from UEFA club competitions of the sporting season 2019-2020," the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) said. Milan had finished fifth in Italy's Serie A last season. Their ban means that sixth-placed Roma will be promoted to the group stage of Europa League while seventh-placed Torino make it to the qualifiers.

Milan had previously successfully appealed against a two-year ban that was imposed by UEFA last summer for their financial dealings between 2015 and 2017.

The Financial Fair Play rules state that any club making losses beyond permitted limits over a three year period faces sanctions which in some cases can amount to a ban.

Their initial ban against Milan would have barred them from taking part in the 2018-19 season of the Europa League but they convinced the CAS that they would be able to improve their finances under new ownership.

