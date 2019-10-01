Academians unite to help government to double the income of farmers

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked vice-chancellors of agricultural universities to give specific suggestions to boost the sector. Governor Koshyari, in his capacity of Chancellor of all state universities, was addressing a meeting of vice-chancellors of 20 public universities, agricultural and non-agriculture universities at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

According to information provided by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor also sought recommendations of the vice-chancellors of state universities in Maharashtra for inclusion in the New Education Policy 2019. Stating that the Government of India is very serious about further improving excellence and access in higher education, the Governor said the recommendations from the vice-chancellors would help the government to frame the New Education Policy.

The meeting also reviewed the governance issues in universities, filling of the posts of faculty, autonomy, research and innovation, accreditation of colleges, use of technology by universities, digital library, employability and social responsibility, linking apprenticeship with education and other initiatives such as Fit India Campaign and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

