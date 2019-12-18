Academy announces list of 344 feature films for Oscar race

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science on Wednesday revealed names of a total of 344 feature films that have been submitted for contention for the Oscar race of best film. Major hits liked 'Avengers: Endgame', 'The Irishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have been included in the list.

According to the rules of the Academy, the films named for consideration must have a minimum of seven-day run in movie theatres of Los Angeles by December 31. The running time of a feature-length motion picture must be over 40 minutes and the film must have been exhibited on 35mm or 70mm film theatrically or on a qualifying digital format. Movies that have not been released in theatres cannot make it to any Oscar category.

Films that are eligible this year for the race include a different spectrum of genres ranging from studio hits like 'Joker' and 'Captain Marvel' to 'Netflix' films like 'Marriage Story'.

The 92nd edition of the Oscar awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 9, 2020.

