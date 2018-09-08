Academy shelves plans for popular Oscar award

hollywood

"There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognise the need for further discussion with our members," Dawn Hudson, the CEO of the Academy, said in a statement

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it was shelving plans for "popular film" Oscar award that had been ridiculed by critics as a desperate bid to boost viewership and honour money-making movies.

"There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognise the need for further discussion with our members," Dawn Hudson, the CEO of the Academy, said in a statement.

"We have made changes to the Oscars over the years — including this year — and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years." The organisation that hands out the Oscars had announced the new award in August along with other changes to the 91st Oscars that will be held in Hollywood in February.

Also Read: Anne Hathaway To Receive Human Rights Award

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever