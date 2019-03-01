Kalyan civic body clerk held for demanding sexual favours

crime

According to ACB sources, this is the first trap laid in which a government official has been arrested for demanding sexual favours

Representational picture

In a first-of-its-kind action, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a clerk for demanding sexual favours from a woman. The clerk, who works with the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, was caught by ACB sleuths when he arrived at the garden he had called the woman to.

The accused, identified as Rameshchandra Laxman Rajput, 48, a Class III clerk, is deputed in the tax department. The complainant is a 30-year-old woman who had approached the tax department after a final notice before seizure of her home was issued by the KDMC's Property Tax department. There, she met Rajput, who told her if she needed more time to pay the tax and reduce the fine amount, she would have to gratify him sexually.

On February 26, the woman approached ACB, Thane, and informed them about Rajput's demand. The sleuths told the woman to contact Rajput and tell him that she was prepared to fulfil his demand. Rajput called the woman to a garden at Subhash Maidan, where a trap had been laid by the ACB. When Rajput arrived at the spot to meet the woman, he was immediately arrested by the ACB. According to ACB sources, this is the first trap laid in which a government official has been arrested for demanding sexual favours.

Also Read: 21-year-old widow gangraped by in-laws multiple times for 20 days

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates