Accessorise right

Hot find 1

Where to find: Opposite Khar Telephone Exchange

Pair it with: Sneakers

If you thought only the classic backpacks look cool or the accessory can't be carried while heading out for a sangeet, Bandra's fashion gullies have something that will change your mind. Those who swear by their PUBG (video game) squad will find a cool, sturdy bag in a funky oval shape in a subtle olive. It even has the same pattern in black near the straps that may dig into your back if it's heavy. But, it has a single zip, owing to its unique design.

Cost Rs 1,000

Hot find 2

Where to find Near KFC, Linking Road

Pair it with Denims/leather

While aviators will always stay our fall-back pair of shades, with the sun almost glaring down on us, we wanted to get a round shape. We stumbled across one model with a peculiar addition to it — a perforated plate covering the outer side of the eye. It reminded us at first of blinkers on horses. But when we tried it out, we realised that it's not the same. Instead of completely limiting our vision, the plates instead gave us a strange view of the world, which was rather distracting in effect. It will definitely hide your side-eye though.

