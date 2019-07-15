Accessorise your smart phone with these 5 products from Amazon

science-technology

Here's a list of five amazing accessories you must-have for your smart phone from Amazon store

Want to add some style and colour to your smartphone? We have the perfect accessories for your phone which will not only give you a mesmerizing music and charging experience but also amp up your style quotient. So here are 5 amazing accessories from Amazone store!

1. Syska HE2000 Ultra Bass Earphone



Does your earphone keep you interested in your interested music, does it redefine your music listening experience, don’t worry, we have the solution: Syska ultra bass earphones. The deep bass feature post processes the output of the music you hear and gives you a much refined version of it. The drivers of this earphone are tuned in such a way that you experience noise free music. The earphone too comes with a high definition built-in microphone which can pass your voice to the listener in a much clearer way. The earphone has a multifunction button which can play/pause/volume control/track speed/answer calls. All functions in one button. The earphone also comes with a 1.2 m anti-winding round cable which gives you tangle free experience. You can buy this product at a discounted price at Rs 699. Shop here

3. Ambrane AQC-56 Quick Charge



AQC-56 is a Quick Charge 3.0 Enabled wall charger. The output of the charger is at 5V-3A/ 9V-2A/ 12V-1.5. The charger comes with all-round Safety (Surge protection/short circuit protection, single port current protection/output overcurrent protection, temperature control). It is compatible with all types of cables (Micro USB, Lightning and Type-C) reliably charge any of your devices. The charger is suitable for all mobile phones brands including Samsung, Apple ,One Plus, Motorola, Sony, HTC, Nexus, LG, Microsoft, Nokia, OPPO, GIONEE, Blackberry, Lenovo, Honor, Asus, Huawei, VIVO, Xiaomi, Google, Letv, LeEco, Panasonic, Micromax, Coolpad, XOLO, Lava, Celkon, Karbonn, ZTE, Intex, Iball, Swipe,Toshiba, Alcatel, Meizu, Yu. Note etc. You can buy this product at a discounted price at Rs 499. Shop here

4. Ambrane Braided Micro USB Cable



The Ambrane TMC-11 is a Braided Micro USB cable for Android devices that supports fast charging speed of up to 2.4A and data sync capability, setting a different benchmark of design, built and quality. Studded with best in class material and high speed charging gives you best-in-class user experience. Length of 1 meter makes its sufficient enough for regular charging use and comfortably enjoy browsing your phone from a distance even while it’s on charging. You can buy this product at a discounted price at Rs 210. Shop here





