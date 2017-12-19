Accident due to dense fog kills 3 in Uttar Pradesh

The accident took place near Ghaghaula bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district

Three persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district early on Tuesday when their car rammed into a parked gas tanker in dense fog and poor visibility.

The accident took place near Ghaghaula bridge. As the car's front was completely smashed, it took much effort from passersby and police to pull out the injured from the mangled chassis.

In another incident, poor visibility caused a pile up of 10 vehicles on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway injuring over a dozen people, an Unnao district official said. Ten vehicles rammed into each other on the bridge over river Sain between Auraas and Jogikot villages.